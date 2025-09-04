Video: Drone footage shows Doncaster's abandoned St James' Baths a decade after closure

Aerial footage has revealed the state of Doncaster’s abandoned St James’ Baths more than a decade on from their closure.

Last week it was announced that plans to convert the Grade II listed swimming baths in the heart of Doncaster city centre into a hotel, spa and restaurant had been thrown out – despite City of Doncaster Council receiving £453,000 towards the project.

The authority decided that the developer's proposal could harm the 1932-built baths.

The drone footage from TR Drones shows the deterioration of the building since its closure in 2013.

The swimming pool in Waterdale was run by the authority until its closure and the building remains in its ownership.

Work to restore the building first got under way in 2023.

It was shut after major structural faults deemed the building unsafe – with question marks about its future.

In 2018, it suffered a roof collapse and interim repairs had to be made at the cost to the council for a flat roof over the Turkish baths.

In its earlier years, the pool was covered with a sprung maple floor enabling the hall to hold about 1,500 people, with The Beatles playing a gig there in the 1960s.

It also included Turkish baths in the basement with mosaic floor and wall tiling and a drinking fountain. The original baths remain largely as they were when built over 80 years ago.