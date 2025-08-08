Video: Doncaster rocker Yungblud gives guided tour of his new London shop

Doncaster rock sensation Yungblud has opened his very own store and fan club in the heart of London – and gave fans a guided tour of the new venture before an impromptu gig.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The singer – whose real name is Dominic Harrison – threw open the doors to beautifully romanticised accidentally traumatized – and then donned a Union flag kilt for a concert to mark the launch of the store in Denmark Street.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE

The musician played fan favourites including The Funeral and Strawberry Lipstick, as well as the anthemic Zombie, and the raucous Lovesick Lullaby from his recent album Idols - his third consecutive UK number one album.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster rock star Yungblud has opened his own shop in Central London.

“Before leaving the stage, he thanked fans, saying: I f*****g love you. Welcome to Denmark Street. Keep Denmark Street alive. Keep British f*****g music alive. Keep British music powerful. I love you all so much. Get home safe and I’ll see you tomorrow.”

The gig was to support the opeing of the new store and Yungblud said: “This building is a physical space where you can place your hands upon its bricks and belong.

"Here we have built a place to be yourself and find people with similar ideas to you.

"Whether it be to buy the clothes we make, come for a coffee, buy a beer, watch music, do an art class or just come and play pool you’re welcome, all we demand from you is that you spread the love.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This street, Denmark Street has paved the way for the best of British music since the 1950s.

"I grew up on the street. It has always been my dream to have a building here.

"You made that dream come true and im eternally in your debt. I’m running this place with my best friends so so please come and support to keep this heart beating.”

Located at 20 Denmark Street, the ground floor serves as a retail space for the clothing brand, while the lower ground level functions as a multi-purpose event space and social hub, hosting regular poetry nights, live gigs, film screenings, and even tarot readings.

The singer was joined by several famous friends, including Nova Twins' Amy Love and Georgia South, and Love Island star Samira Mighty, who turned out to support his latest venture.