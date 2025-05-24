Video: Demo against PM Keir Starmer held in Doncaster as part of nationwide protest

By Darren Burke
Published 24th May 2025, 15:58 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

This is the moment protesters gathered outside the Mansion House in Doncaster calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer as part of a nationwide protest against the Labour government.

The Great British National Strike, calling on the Labour government to resign and call a fresh election, was called in cities across the country.

The protest took place in the High Street with a number of protesters draped in Union flags turning up to listen to speeches from the steps of the building.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ahead of the demonstration, a spokesperson said: "This is not a march, its a gathering to protest the Labour government.”

Protesters gathered outside the Mansion House.Protesters gathered outside the Mansion House.
Protesters gathered outside the Mansion House.

“When one group holds one protest in one location, it's all too easy for our government to simply pay no attention at all.

“Our "strike" is different. We will strike in every single major UK city on the same day, at the same time.

“This isn't a "protest" or a "march" for one group of people to show their distain towards our corrupt leaders, this is a national strike where we will all come together as one.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Be under no illusion, our current government won the election based on criminality, fraud, lies and deception.

“We demand our Labour MP's trigger a vote of no confidence in Keir Starmer so that the people of the UK can have a re-vote in a snap election.”

A post on the group’s Facebook page said the “strike” would focus on topics such as illegal immigration, a two-tier justice system, Asian grooming gangs, Net Zero and also spending on the war in Ukraine.

Related topics:Keir StarmerLabourDoncasterFacebookUkraine

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice