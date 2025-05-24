Video: Demo against PM Keir Starmer held in Doncaster as part of nationwide protest
The Great British National Strike, calling on the Labour government to resign and call a fresh election, was called in cities across the country.
The protest took place in the High Street with a number of protesters draped in Union flags turning up to listen to speeches from the steps of the building.
Ahead of the demonstration, a spokesperson said: "This is not a march, its a gathering to protest the Labour government.”
“When one group holds one protest in one location, it's all too easy for our government to simply pay no attention at all.
“Our "strike" is different. We will strike in every single major UK city on the same day, at the same time.
“This isn't a "protest" or a "march" for one group of people to show their distain towards our corrupt leaders, this is a national strike where we will all come together as one.
“Be under no illusion, our current government won the election based on criminality, fraud, lies and deception.
“We demand our Labour MP's trigger a vote of no confidence in Keir Starmer so that the people of the UK can have a re-vote in a snap election.”
