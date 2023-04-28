Video: Deliveroo rider smashes into stationary car in Doncaster - but food firm denies blame

Ashley Creaghan captured the moment the biker crashed into the side of his car in Sprotbrough, flipping over the handlebars and crashing down onto the road.

But Mr Creaghan has left fuming after being told by the food delivery firm that there is no proof that the cyclist was working for them at the time of the crash – and that they will not be opening a probe into the matter.

The incident took place shortly before 6.30pm on March 30 in Tennyson Avenue, Sprotbrough.

The clip shows the rider plunge head first over the handlebars after crashing into Mr Creaghan's car.

Footage shows the rider, wearing a distinctive turquoise Deliveroo delivery box on their back, approaching the vehicle on its passenger side.

The cyclist smashes into the side of Mr Creaghan's car and is catapulted over the handlebars as the bike promptly flips over. They can be seen climbing up and dusting themselves down as the footage ends.

He said: “Deliveroo are telling me they won’t pursue on their insurance because they can’t verify the rider.

“He’s not come forward to admit it or post a note. Deliveroo say it’s not their rider. so I’m basically left with a damaged car and no answers.”

In a message to Mr Creaghan, shared with the Free Press, a Deliveroo spokesman told him: “We are sorry to hear that you have been involved in an incident and wish to pursue a claim.

"In order for our policy to be in operation we need to ensure that the rider that you are holding responsible was engaged in work for Deliveroo at the time of the incident.

"Our policy covers the Deliveroo rider whilst they are working and for one hour before and one hour after they complete their final job.

“We are grateful for the information that you have given us and have used this to try and identify the rider.

"We regret to inform you that the details you have given us have not allowed us to verify a rider was engaged by Deliveroo at the time in the place advised.

“Whilst we understand that the individual may have been dressed in Deliveroo apparel at the time of the incident, this alone does not engage the cover of our policy.

“Unfortunately, we are not able to proceed with your claim and appreciate that this may not be the conclusion you were hoping to receive. However, if you are able to supply us with any further details, we would very much like the opportunity to verify these for you.”

Founded in 2013 in London, the food delivery firm now has more than 110,000 couriers in more than nine different countries, with riders identified by their distinctive turquoise delivery bags.

Rival firms Just Eat and Uber Eats use orange and green back packs respectively, leading Mr Creaghan to believe the rider was definitely employed by Deliveroo and is appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has footage of the rider before or after the smash to get in touch.