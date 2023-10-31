Video: Check out another spooky Halloween house you can visit in Doncaster
Here’s another great spooky house you can check out in Doncaster this Halloween.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Greg Bennett spent three days adorning his house in The Avenue, Askern – and says that in previous years, his decorations have drawn people from all over Doncaster to admire the ghostly goings on.
He said: “We had lots last year and want even more this year.
"It’s going to be even better. All the windows have been boarded up – and there’s a little surprise in store….”