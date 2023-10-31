News you can trust since 1925
Video: Check out another spooky Halloween house you can visit in Doncaster

Here’s another great spooky house you can check out in Doncaster this Halloween.
By Darren Burke
Published 31st Oct 2023, 11:55 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 11:55 GMT
Greg Bennett spent three days adorning his house in The Avenue, Askern – and says that in previous years, his decorations have drawn people from all over Doncaster to admire the ghostly goings on.

He said: “We had lots last year and want even more this year.

"It’s going to be even better. All the windows have been boarded up – and there’s a little surprise in store….”

