Veteran Fred, 103, getting in the Coronation Day spirit at his Conisbrough home

Fred lives in Conisbrough where he moved to in 1926.

He is a WW2 veteran and served in Kings Own Yorkshire Light Infantry, 1940-1946.

Fred was employed for 46 years in the National Coal Board in administration and management, and retired in 1982.

Fred settles down to watch the ceremony

His grandson Philip Knight sent in these pictures of Fred enjoying the Coronation on TV, with his bungalow also trimmed up, and added: “God save the King.”

His war medals in the background, and infantry flag

