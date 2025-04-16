VE Day Afternoon Tea planned for hospice charity in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster’s hospice charity will be getting out the best China cups and rolling out the bunting on Thursday 8 May for a special Afternoon Tea in Tickhill to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fundraising event will take place from 2pm at Tickhill Parish Room to raise much needed funds for St John’s Hospice, which provides specialist palliative and end of life care for local people and costs £20 per person.

St John’s Hospice Fundraising Manager Jenny Baynham said: “We do hope members of the Doncaster community will join us for a delicious afternoon tea containing sandwiches, savouries and sweet treats, along with fantastic company, in a nostalgic atmosphere while supporting our local hospice!” Places are limited, and booking is required, please email [email protected] or phone 0300 021 4871 (Mon-Fri, 8am - 4pm).

St John’s Hospice is run by Rotherham Doncaster & South Humber NHS Trust (RDaSH) and is part funded by the Your Hearts and Minds charity. For more information visit: www.yourheartsandminds.org.uk