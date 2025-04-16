VE Day Afternoon Tea planned for hospice charity in Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 16th Apr 2025, 13:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Doncaster’s hospice charity will be getting out the best China cups and rolling out the bunting on Thursday 8 May for a special Afternoon Tea in Tickhill to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

The fundraising event will take place from 2pm at Tickhill Parish Room to raise much needed funds for St John’s Hospice, which provides specialist palliative and end of life care for local people and costs £20 per person.

St John’s Hospice Fundraising Manager Jenny Baynham said: “We do hope members of the Doncaster community will join us for a delicious afternoon tea containing sandwiches, savouries and sweet treats, along with fantastic company, in a nostalgic atmosphere while supporting our local hospice!” Places are limited, and booking is required, please email [email protected] or phone 0300 021 4871 (Mon-Fri, 8am - 4pm).

St John’s Hospice is run by Rotherham Doncaster & South Humber NHS Trust (RDaSH) and is part funded by the Your Hearts and Minds charity. For more information visit: www.yourheartsandminds.org.uk

Related topics:St John's HospiceChinaTickhillDoncaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice