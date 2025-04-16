VE Day Afternoon Tea planned for hospice charity in Doncaster
The fundraising event will take place from 2pm at Tickhill Parish Room to raise much needed funds for St John’s Hospice, which provides specialist palliative and end of life care for local people and costs £20 per person.
St John’s Hospice Fundraising Manager Jenny Baynham said: “We do hope members of the Doncaster community will join us for a delicious afternoon tea containing sandwiches, savouries and sweet treats, along with fantastic company, in a nostalgic atmosphere while supporting our local hospice!” Places are limited, and booking is required, please email [email protected] or phone 0300 021 4871 (Mon-Fri, 8am - 4pm).
St John’s Hospice is run by Rotherham Doncaster & South Humber NHS Trust (RDaSH) and is part funded by the Your Hearts and Minds charity. For more information visit: www.yourheartsandminds.org.uk
