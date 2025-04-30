VE Day 80: Doncaster village parish council gearing up to mark event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local communities are being invited to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day at two free events in Doncaster.

Sprotbrough and Cusworth Parish Council has organised a beacon lighting ceremony at 9.30pm on Thursday 8 May 2025, followed by a VE celebration on Saturday 10 May, from 12 noon to 4pm.

Both events will be held at the Goldsmith Community Centre on Sprotbrough Road.

Organiser Emma Garner, Clerk to the Parish Council, said: “The beacon lighting ceremony in the evening will be a poignant occasion, an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices that people made during World War 2.

Sprotbrough is preparing to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

"We are privileged to have joining us the standard bearer from Sprotbrough’s Royal British Legion and representatives from local scout and guide groups.

“We have lots of attractions lined up for the family event on the 10th, including children’s entertainment – with a free ice cream and commemorative pin badge for every child – plus a treasure hunt, face painter, inflatables, balloon modelling, refreshments and the magnificent Whitwell Brass Band playing a varied selection of music throughout the afternoon.

“Not forgetting a baking competition, with a prize for the best orange and ginger cake brought on the day for judging.

"The recipe, which is on our Facebook page, was devised by Hull baker Nancy Birthwhistle and is being officially promoted by the Women’s Institute in recognition of the incredible role played by Britain’s women in the Second World War.

“All activities on the day are FREE so come down, bring a picnic and enjoy the afternoon.”