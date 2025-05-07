VE Day 80: Doncaster MP announces £50m for ex-services personnel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster MP has announced £50 million of funding to help ex-service personnel as the nation marks the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Rawmarsh and Conisbrough MP

Defence Secretary and Rawmarsh and Conisbrough MP, John Healey, made the announcement as he paid tribute to those who fought in World War Two.

He said “This week marks a truly historic anniversary – 80 years since the Allied victory in Europe during World War Two.

"To commemorate the occasion Spitfires, Hurricanes, and Lancaster bombers soared through the skies, while communities across Doncaster continue to gather in the streets to give thanks for the service of those who fought and the sacrifices they made.

John Healey has announced £50m of funding to help military veterans.

"They risked their lives and gave their lives for the freedoms we enjoy today.

“Service and sacrifice are not just ideals preserved in history books.

"Today, tens of thousands of men and women in the Royal Navy, British Army, and Royal Air Force continue that legacy.

"And just as they did 80 years ago, our sailors, soldiers and aviators represent not only our country but the very best of our values.

“Our Armed Forces set people up for success but for some, the transition to civilian life is not always straightforward.

"They may carry physical wounds, mental scars or simply need support adjusting to a new chapter in their lives.

"Sometimes that helping hand has been too hard to find or even absent altogether.

"Right now, more than 1,700 Armed Forces charities are doing incredible work, supported by dedicated professionals and volunteers.

"Navigating this system can be overwhelming, especially when someone is struggling.

“As part of our promise to renew the nation’s contract with those who serve, the Minister for Veterans and People, Al Carns MP and I are announcing a £50 million investment to create a new network of VALOUR support centres across every region and nation of the UK.

"VALOUR will make it easier for veterans to get the help they need. These centres will improve access to housing, employment and healthcare, ensuring that support is better connected and tailored to their needs.

“Our government recognises that the men and women who serve in our Armed Forces did their best for us.

"In return, we resolve to do better by them.

"It’s why in our first 10 months in government we have awarded service personnel the largest pay rise in over 20 years, brought back 36,000 military homes into public ownership to improve the standard of forces housing and are creating a new independent champion – the Armed Forces Commissioner – to improve service life.

“As our nation comes together to celebrate VE Day, let us remember that every veteran who has stepped forward over the past 80 years has fulfilled the most important duty of any government: to keep our country and people safe.”