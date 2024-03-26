"Use it or lose it," says market trader in heartfelt plea to Doncaster shoppers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The call is one of a number made by fed-up stallholders in recent months over a growing number of shoppers describing the city centre as “a ghost town” – and claiming it is unsafe to visit.

But traders are battling back and are urging people to support the market – before it is too late.

The call comes after High Street retail giant Marks and Spencer announced it was closing its Baxtergate-Frenchgate store next summer and transferring trade to a new and extended store at the Wheatley Retail Park on Wheatley Hall Road.

K.D. Davis and Sons has urged shoppers to support Doncaster Market.

Greengrocers K.D.Davis & Sons, which has had a presence on the market for more than 50 years, has issued the rallying cry and said: “Many will have seen comments through the week about M&S officially stating they’re leaving in summer 2025.

"A huge blow for Doncaster but all we can say is please support your local traders.

"So many are just looking for that last excuse to give up, we’re one of them! As they say, use it or lose it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, Neil Gibson, who runs Neil’s Cheese Board in the food hall, hit back at critics and said: “The market is not dead or dying.

"It is very much alive and kicking, supported by a very loyal customer base.

"Like most of the traders on the market, we really get disheartened reading negative comments.