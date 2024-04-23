Urgent plea launched as Doncaster Scouts group faces closure after 110 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 67th Sprotbrough Scout Group is facing being wound up – and a desperate plea has been launched to find new leaders to keep the group running.

Spokesperson Caroline Herczeg said: “It is with huge regret that the 67th Scout Group will be wound up unless we have people coming forward to train up to be leaders for cubs and beavers and to help out generally.

"We are currently having an emergency meeting to discuss the possibility of this outcome.

"Two leaders are leaving due to personal reasons so we find ourselves at a crossroads and unless something happens immediately we will have no option but to cease operations as a group after 110 years of serving the community."

The pack has been around since 1914, first started by the then Lady Bewick Copley and has four sections of Beavers, Cubs and Scouts.

It currently caters for over 70 boys and girls between the ages of 6 and 14, offering a variety of both indoor and outdoor activities.

Anyone interested in keeping the group going can contact the 67th Scout Group page on Facebook Messenger.

You can also attend the meetings on either Tuesday 6 - 7.30pm or Wednesday 5.30 to 6.45pm at Sprotbrough Methodist Church.

You can also email [email protected] for details.