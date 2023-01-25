Upset as Yorkshire Wildlife Park offers 40% discount to some Doncaster residents - but not others

Bosses at the Branton-based visitor attraction announced last week that residents in eight villages near to the park would be entitled to a cut price annual pass as ‘a goodwill gesture.’

The offer is available to February 5 and is available to residents of Branton, Auckley, Finningley, Blaxton, Armthorpe, Rossington, Cantley and Old Cantley.

A spokesman said: “We know that everyone is feeling the pinch at the minute with prices increasing, however, as a goodwill gesture and to support the local community, we would like to give residents in the villages 40% off a full price standard annual pass.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park has divided opinion with a 40% discount for some Doncaster residents, but not others.

It added that customers must provide proof of address to take advantage of the offer.

But the deal has met with criticism, with some complaining that it should be opened up to the whole of Doncaster.

One said: “I heard that there was a 40% discount for Doncaster residents but when I rang to confirm, I was told that its just certain areas.

“Half of these are affluent areas and hardly need discounts. I think it's very unfair not to include all Doncaster residents in this offer.”

Another said: “Doncaster as a whole would seem fairer, I feel.”

“Maybe consider people in the less affluent areas of Doncaster, just saying,” another posted. “Not sure why the line has to be drawn, we're all affected by the cost of living crisis.”

Another added: “Oh great, so the rest of us in Doncaster are not important or been supportive? How to alienate customers in one easy lesson.”

Another fumed: “You’ve made a big mistake here YWP.

"Supported you from day one.

"Won’t be buying another annual pass . You shouldn’t alienate other Doncaster residents. Why not give 10% to all Doncaster Council tax payers not 40% to the few chosen villages?”

Another wrote: “What about the rest of us in Doncaster that have supported the YWP for years and paid full price for annual passes? Not fair at all.”

"Wow this is shocking,” shared another, adding: It should be offered to all of Doncaster not just surrounding areas, definitely not getting another annual pass with you guys – you shouldn't alienate customers - disappointing!”

Another angry customer added: “Let's see how well you do now you have shot ya sen in the foot and you get less visitors this year."

But others were supportive of the cut price passes.

One said: “The whole city of Doncaster isn't the local community, the post says it's to support the local community.

"I think its a lovely gesture to offer anything, YWP didn't have to.

Another added: “I think this is a brilliant gesture by YWP, and one that they do not have to do.

“Those villages mentioned are the lucky ones, and those that are not listed must appreciate that a line must be drawn somewhere.”

