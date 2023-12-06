Upset as rail union bosses enjoy Christmas party at Doncaster hotel amid train strikes

Rail union bosses have come under fire over a Christmas party at a Doncaster hotel – amid train strikes which have brought nationwide chaos to passengers.

Aslef chief Mick Whelan joined more than 100 members as well as Labour MPs for the bash at the Earl of Doncaster hotel.

Joining the party was Labour MP Kate Osborne who posted a video on social media of her receiving a gift from Mr Whelan and pulling crackers — on the day an overtime ban hit rail services.

Next to the clip, set to festive music, she wrote: “Great to be with Aslef comrades in a ­womderfully (sic) Christmas venue and solidarity to all those taking strike action today.”

Aslef bosses held a Christmas party at the Earl of Doncaster.

The party came on the same day the union began more than a week of strikes and overtime bans, impacting Christmas parties nationwide.

According to The Sun, Mr Whelan gave a speech to guests, who also included Labour MPs Ian Lavery, Grahame Morris and Ian Mearns.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper blasted: “While Aslef bosses have lavish parties with Labour MPs, they remain intent on causing more disruption with strikes targeting working people who could only dream of a train driver’s salary north of £60,000.”

Aslef denied it could be called a party, saying: “There was no music, no disco, no karaoke, and no dancing.”