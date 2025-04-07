Upmarket Doncaster restaurant and customer clash over £1,000 food bill

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An upmarket Doncaster restaurant and an upset customer have traded blows on social media – in a row over a food bill totalling more than £1,000.

Diner Lee Harris hit out at Doncaster’s DN1 restaurant saying saying he had dropped “a b******” after eating out at what he dubbed “Doncaster’s most expensive restaurant” – sharing a meal bill which came to a whopping £1,079.

But the restaurant, which is based in High Fisher Gate hit back, urging other restaurants to be “wary” of Mr Harris and telling him: “Social media posts go two ways sir and we will not be intimidated.”

The bill showed the party enjoyed four nine course tasting menus at £95 each, as well as four extra courses of tuna, four extra course of cheese as well as drinks and coffee.

The £1,000 dining bill which led to a row between a restaurant and a customer. (Photo: Facebook).

Less a £200 deposit, the bill came to a total of £879 – leading Mr Harris to make his post which read: “Please share !!! DN1 – most expensive restaurant I've ever been to tonight.

“Just thought I'd let you know so you dont drop a b****** like we did.

"We'd paid a £200 deposit before we arrived – just wow!!”

Responding, a spokesperson for DN1 said: "Co restaurant owners, please be wary of this diner.

“Vaping at the table and in the toilets while other diners are trying to enjoy their experience despite being asked to refrain and then refusing to pay for most of the extras they ordered.

“At the end of the night, this person had added every single possible extra above and beyond a nine course meal and wine pairing, complimented everything throughout the meal but when the bill came then started to disparage the team, became insulting, it really wasn’t needed - thankfully our front of house, while remaining calm stood their ground but we could have ultimately been left with a gaping hole in the nights takings.

“They added nine premium double shots and mixers.

“They added four glasses of premium wine on top of the wine pairing.

“They added two Irish coffees.

“They added four extra courses of tuna.

“They added four extras courses of cheese.

“They added two extra courses for main course.

“The bill for the extras is then £300 and they refused to pay that instead insisting we will give only £100 for all of the above.

“And then this person decided to post the bill (which by the way they did not pay in full) on social media.

“They could have come to the restaurant had nine courses and a bottle of wine each - four bottles for the table and had a bill which was half the price but you added nine double vodka and tonics - almost 10% of the bill

“Well sir, I challenge you to go anywhere and buy the above for a little over £100.

“You have basically stolen the remainder - you have consumed them and we cannot get them back.

“You knew the price of the meal was £95 per head, you knew the price of the wine pairing was £95 per head, you chose it at free will and you added the above.

“Shame on you

“And you still owe the balance

“Social media posts go two ways sir and we will not be intimidated Mr Harris.”

The restaurant later posted an update which said: “The gentleman has done the right thing and paid the balance via bank transfer. Much appreciated.”