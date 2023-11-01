A road was closed after a car and motorbike were in collision in Doncaster this afternoon.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eye witnesses have reported the incident took place at Hexthorpe Bridge and a man was seen injured in the road.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a road traffic collision around 12.50pm today (1 November) involving a white Honda estate and a motorbike on Cleveland Street in Doncaster.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The man riding the motorbike was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not thought to be life threatening.”