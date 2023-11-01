Update: Road closed after car and motorbike collision in Doncaster
A road was closed after a car and motorbike were in collision in Doncaster this afternoon.
Eye witnesses have reported the incident took place at Hexthorpe Bridge and a man was seen injured in the road.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a road traffic collision around 12.50pm today (1 November) involving a white Honda estate and a motorbike on Cleveland Street in Doncaster.
“The man riding the motorbike was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not thought to be life threatening.”
A road closure was in place and people were asked to find alternative routes.