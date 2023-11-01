News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans

Update: Road closed after car and motorbike collision in Doncaster

A road was closed after a car and motorbike were in collision in Doncaster this afternoon.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 1st Nov 2023, 13:17 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 16:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Eye witnesses have reported the incident took place at Hexthorpe Bridge and a man was seen injured in the road.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a road traffic collision around 12.50pm today (1 November) involving a white Honda estate and a motorbike on Cleveland Street in Doncaster.

“The man riding the motorbike was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not thought to be life threatening.”

A road closure was in place and people were asked to find alternative routes.

Related topics:DoncasterSouth Yorkshire PoliceHonda