Untimely death of Doncaster's John Raymond Holt - former Vice Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire
The passing of Doncaster's John Raymond Holt, the former Vice Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire, was announced this morning.
The news came from Professor Dame Hilary A Chapman DBE RN, HM Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire, who said: “It is with great sadness that I inform you of the untimely death of former Vice Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire, John Raymond Holt at 7.15pm on Tuesday 30th May 2023.
"He will be sorely missed. Details of the funeral arrangements will follow in due course.
“Our thoughts are with Lynn and family.”