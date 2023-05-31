News you can trust since 1925
Untimely death of Doncaster's John Raymond Holt - former Vice Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire

The passing of Doncaster's John Raymond Holt, the former Vice Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire, was announced this morning.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 31st May 2023, 13:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 13:12 BST

The news came from Professor Dame Hilary A Chapman DBE RN, HM Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire, who said: “It is with great sadness that I inform you of the untimely death of former Vice Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire, John Raymond Holt at 7.15pm on Tuesday 30th May 2023.

"He will be sorely missed. Details of the funeral arrangements will follow in due course.

“Our thoughts are with Lynn and family.”

The late John HoltThe late John Holt
