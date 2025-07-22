Unique new healing centre for humans and horses opens in Doncaster
Reins and Roots provides equine wellness experiences, alternative therapies and mental health support in a peaceful, nature-based setting.
Based in Thorpe in Balne, the centre combines what bosses describe as three core passions:
Horse rescue and rehabilitation
A spokesperson said: “We offer second chances to horses in need, giving them a safe, loving environment where they can heal and rediscover purpose.
Equine-assisted mental health support
"Through ground-based, trauma-informed interaction with horses, we support individuals navigating anxiety, grief, PTSD, and personal challenges,” the spokesperson added.
Alternative and holistic therapies
"Our sessions include intuitive horse work, mindfulness practices, and somatic-based experiences designed to restore balance and foster connection,” they continued.
“At Reins and Roots, we believe that healing doesn’t always happen in a clinic.
"Sometimes, it starts with a soft nudge from a horse, the quiet of an open field, and the courage to be seen – just as you are.
“All ages and backgrounds are welcome. Whether you're coming to reflect, recover, or just breathe for a while, this is a space to slow down, connect, and begin again.
The community interest company was founded by Faye Moran, Jay Robinson, Katie Gismondi and Connor Taylor and is built on a shared passion for making therapeutic, equine-led services accessible to all who need them. In partnership with The Orchard Equine College, The Yoga Club Doncaster, Metaphysical Equine and a licensed therapist, Reins and Roots CIC offers a wide range of services — including equine-assisted therapy, emotional wellbeing programmes, yoga and mindfulness sessions, energy healing, and corporate wellness retreats.
Open to men, women, and young people of all ages and backgrounds, Reins and Roots CIC creates a safe, inclusive space where horses and humans can heal together.
Whether it’s rebuilding confidence, managing anxiety, recovering from trauma, or simply reconnecting with nature, the organisation offers compassionate support through hands-on, holistic approaches.
“We’d love to hear from the community about what they’d like to see, experience, or access through Reins and Roots,” said co-founder Faye Moran. “This is your space as much as it is ours.”
For more details visit www.reinsandroots.co.uk or contact [email protected]
