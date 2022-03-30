Ukrainian refugees to be welcomed in Doncaster with social event this weekend
Ukrainian refugees who have arrived in Doncaster to flee the war in their homeland will be given a warm welcome in town this weekend with a social event to mark their arrival.
The Ukrainian Centre on Beckett Road will host the four hour event to officially greet people who have been forced to abandon their homes following Russia’s brutal invasion of the country more than a month ago.
The first few refugees have already arrived with many more expected to arrive in Doncaster in the coming weeks.
The ‘Stand With Ukraine’ event will take place on Sunday between noon and 4pm.
A spokesman said: “If you are planning on joining us, please email our centre or send a message on our Facebook page under the subject – 'THE HUB' to give us an idea of numbers.
Email [email protected] or visit www.ucdoncaster.co.uk for further details. The Facebook page can be found HERE