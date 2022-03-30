Ukrainian refugees to be welcomed in Doncaster with social event this weekend

The Ukrainian Centre on Beckett Road will host the four hour event to officially greet people who have been forced to abandon their homes following Russia’s brutal invasion of the country more than a month ago.

The first few refugees have already arrived with many more expected to arrive in Doncaster in the coming weeks.

The ‘Stand With Ukraine’ event will take place on Sunday between noon and 4pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ukrainian Centre will welcome the town's first refugees fleeing war in Ukraine.

A spokesman said: “If you are planning on joining us, please email our centre or send a message on our Facebook page under the subject – 'THE HUB' to give us an idea of numbers.