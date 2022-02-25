Ukraine-Russia war: Doncaster people urged to light candles and pray this weekend
Doncaster people are being urged to show their support for people in Ukraine this weekend by lighting candles and praying for those caught up in the Russian invasion.
Friday, 25th February 2022, 1:30 pm
Doncaster Minster will open its doors on Saturday for a “Prayers for Ukraine” event.
A spokesman said: “As we pray at Doncaster Minster for peace in Ukraine there is an open invitation to all between 11am to 1.30pm on Saturday to come and light a candle to remember all who are suffering in this conflict and to pray for peace.”