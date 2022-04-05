Ukraine: Doncaster knitting group raises £4,000 for war victims with knitted flowers
Needlework enthusiasts have helped raise a whopping £4,000 for Ukraine war victims with decorative flower brooches.
Mother Hookers have been making and selling the badges to raise funds.
A spokesman said: “We have totalled up our donations through brooch sales for March and have raised an amazing £2.708. With Gift Aid and government matching to the first £1,100 we sent, it is a grand total of £4,083.93 for the month.
“A huge thank you to everyone who has helped us by either donating yarn, making or selling the brooches and those who have bought them too.
“We are continuing with our fundraising and are keeping our main sellers topped up, but if you know of anywhere that would be interested in selling some, please let us know.
The brooches are £2 and £3 and are currently available at Danum Library and Museum, Cafe 1910, Lollie Jade's and Rustic Pizza at the Wool Market, Artisan and Eco and Butler's Tearoom at Cusworth.