Ukraine: Doncaster knitting group raises £4,000 for war victims with knitted flowers

Mother Hookers have been making and selling the badges to raise funds.

A spokesman said: “We have totalled up our donations through brooch sales for March and have raised an amazing £2.708. With Gift Aid and government matching to the first £1,100 we sent, it is a grand total of £4,083.93 for the month.

“A huge thank you to everyone who has helped us by either donating yarn, making or selling the brooches and those who have bought them too.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crochet brooches are helping raise funds for Ukraine.

“We are continuing with our fundraising and are keeping our main sellers topped up, but if you know of anywhere that would be interested in selling some, please let us know.