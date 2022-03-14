Badger & Eve, which creates outfits and accessories for pets, has developed a Stand With Ukraine range – including a blue and yellow bow tie.

And a spokesman said the range – which also includes pin badges – has proved a hit with owners and pets alike, with hundreds of pounds pouring on.

A post on Facebook announced: “Its been crazy busy with our lovely charity badges and bows - the total amount of currently pledged donations is now a fantastic £1,288!”

Bow ties sporting the message 'Stand With Ukraine' are being sold by a Doncaster petwear firm.

The indiviudally handmade products are being sold via crafting site Etsy and are created by Aunite Sewcial Crafts.

A Badger and Eve spokesman added: “Well done to everyone that has supported us - amazing!”