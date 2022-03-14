Ukraine dog bow ties created by Doncaster petwear firm raise £1,300
Novelty bow ties for dogs created by a Doncaster petwear firm are helping to press home a serious message – by raising funds for Ukraine.
Badger & Eve, which creates outfits and accessories for pets, has developed a Stand With Ukraine range – including a blue and yellow bow tie.
And a spokesman said the range – which also includes pin badges – has proved a hit with owners and pets alike, with hundreds of pounds pouring on.
A post on Facebook announced: “Its been crazy busy with our lovely charity badges and bows - the total amount of currently pledged donations is now a fantastic £1,288!”
The indiviudally handmade products are being sold via crafting site Etsy and are created by Aunite Sewcial Crafts.
A Badger and Eve spokesman added: “Well done to everyone that has supported us - amazing!”
You can purchase the badges and bows and donate funds to help Ukraine HERE