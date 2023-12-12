UK first as LNER trials sign language on departure screens at Doncaster station

Rail operator LNER is trialling sign language on its departure screens at Doncaster station in a pioneering move.

The firm is testing the full integration of British Sign Language across its customer information screens at the station in Trafford Way.

In a UK rail industry first, the screens display videos alongside the latest customer information, translating updates into sign language, with the integrated messaging providing true parity of information.

Teams from across LNER are working with Doncaster Deaf Trust and Communication Specialist College Doncaster on the project, which will see the messaging trialled throughout December 2023 with a view to expanding the initiative across the network should the pilot prove a success.

LNER is trialling sign language at Doncaster railway station.

The videos will be displayed across several information screens found at Doncaster, communicating the departure time of services, the train operator, destination, calling points and platform number. Any changes to departure times or platforms will also be signed, along with updates in the event of delays or cancellations.

Mark Moaby, Acting Chief Digital and Innovation Officer at LNER said: “Our customers are at the heart of everything we do here at LNER. We are committed to making travel more accessible so everyone can enjoy the best possible experience when travelling with us.

"We’re delighted to be trialling this innovative technology. The live test at Doncaster is the culmination of the drive and combined vision that D/deaf customers should be able to access information about train services in the same place as hearing customers.”

Natalie Pollard, BSL Manager at Doncaster Deaf Trust, said; “We were really pleased to be invited by LNER to work with them on the new screens.

"It is so important for our D/deaf community to be kept up to date with the latest travel information as people make their journeys and the new displays will make a difference.”

If the trial proves successful LNER is looking to introduce the full integration of BSL into further screens across its network.