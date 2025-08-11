Two talented brothers from Doncaster starring in the JD Sports “Back to School” campaign
Tobias Burke, aged 18, and Taio Burke, aged 16, were selected to be part of the fashion chain’s latest adverts meaning their faces are now featured in stores across the UK and online.
Taio has just left Don Valley High School and is pursuing his dance career at ShockOut College in Manchester.
He’s danced all over the country, regularly performing in London, and has appeared in major hip-hop shows, including dancing in Los Angeles, and he’s also been in a number of music videos.
You may recognise him from a previous story in the Free Press when he appeared in the Netflix movie Jingle Jangle.
Tobias also attended Don Valley School which he left three years ago.
He’s dedicated to football, balancing that with his day job. He’s also just started exploring modelling and has already landed some exciting opportunities.