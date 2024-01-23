Two Doncaster councillors welcomed to Labour Party
Councillors Bev Chapman and Ken Guest were welcomed into Labour as new members representing the party for City of Doncaster Council.
Coun Guest won a by-election for the Rossington and Bawtry ward in November last year, following the retirement of former member Barry Johnson.
He won over 56 per cent of votes, giving the party a gain of 10.8 percent since the previous local election.
Mayor Ros Jones said: “Ken is a dedicated community champion within the ward and fought an honest and positive campaign.
“I’m sure you will be a brilliant advocate for Rossington and Bawtry alongside your ward councillors, Ken.”
He will work alongside fellow Labour councillors Bob Anderson and Rachael Blake in the ward.
Coun Anderson added: “I’ve known Ken for a number of years and have seen first-hand the fantastic work he does in the community on a daily basis.
“I have to say the campaign was run just how I think a local election campaign should be run. A good honest one where you don’t have to talk about who’s standing against you but instead just what you can and will bring to the table if elected.”
Labour also welcomed Coun Chapman, who moved to the party in December after previously working under Mexborough First.
She revealed last year that a dispute with fellow party member Coun Sean Gibbons had led to her departure.
