A total of 69 council homes will be built, with developments by Cedar Road and King Edward Road.

48 homes will be built on Cedar Road at the site of the former Nightingale Infant School.

The school was closed down in 2003 and since demolished, meaning the site is clear for building with existing road access.

An impression of the new houses

Bungalows, terraces and semi-detached properties will all be built on the development, with a variety of properties ranging from one to five bedrooms.

Some 23 per cent of the development has been allocated as open space, with an orchard which will be accessible for residents only.

The site does not meet the guidelines for an increase in biodiversity, however officers deemed that the need for social housing outweighed this issue.

One member of the public asked for the layout to be changed to avoid new homes overlooking her existing bungalow and creating privacy issues.

The applicants however stated that the homes meet spacing regulations so no changes will be made.

A development of 21 homes will be built near King Edward Road.

Again, this development will include a variety of property types ranging from two to four bedrooms.

The site was formerly home to the Doncaster Council archives, however this building was demolished in 2021.

A private central park will be created on the development, with each property having access via a gate in their back gardens.

Coun. Steve Cox raised concerns that similar parks have been seen in other areas and fell into disrepair within years.

Applicants responded that there will be maintenance for five years, at which point the area will be handed over to St Leger Homes.

The development was supported by a grant from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA).

Both developments are part of the Council House Building Programme, which aims to resolve issues with social housing availability.