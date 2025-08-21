Two Amur leopard cubs make their first public appearance at award-winning Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster

Two Amur leopard cubs at award-winning Yorkshire Wildlife Park have made their public debut.

The duo, born in May, have been released into the main reserve in full view of the public - quickly making full use of the huge climbing platforms.

They are the second and third Amur leopards to be born in the world this year, marking a remarkable step forward in the battle to save the most endangered big cat in the world from extinction.

Senior Carnivore Ranger, Kate Borrington, revealed: “After sheltering in their den for two months, the leopard cubs received their vaccinations and were able to explore outside.

One of the Amur leopard cubs making its first public appearance.

“They have been honing their climbing skills in the junior training reserves, where there are lots of small platforms and trees which they have been getting used to climbing.

“After careful monitoring, we noticed that they have been confidently climbing to the highest platforms and were ready for the main reserve at Leopard Heights, where the platforms are a lot higher.”

Leopard Heights, designed as a purpose built breeding and reintroduction facility with 10m climbing towers, won the 2013 BIAZA Award for Significant Advances in Husbandry and Welfare.

Kate added: “Both cubs are enjoying exploring their new area and have already climbed to the highest points of the reserve.

“The female cub is very confident and sassy like her mother, Kristen.

“The male cub is a little more reserved, but both have settled in nicely.

“Kristen has previous experience being a mother, after welcoming Auckley in June 2023. She definitely has her work cut out with these two new playful cubs, but she is doing an excellent job.

“It is fascinating to watch them develop and we know that they will be a firm favourite amongst visitors.”

The species are normally found in the forests of Russia and China and there are now believed to be less than 100 in the wild.

The Wildlife Foundation charity, which is based at the park, has supported conservation efforts for the vulnerable species, including working with the WildCats Conservation Alliance which promotes breeding, population monitoring and habitat protection for Leopards.