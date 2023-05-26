News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI

TV's Yorkshire Forager Alysia Vasey to star at Delicious Doncaster Food and Drink Festival

TV’s Yorkshire Forager Alysia Vasey will be the star attraction at this year's Delicious Doncaster Food and Drink Festival which takes place this week.
By Darren Burke
Published 26th May 2023, 16:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 16:07 BST

Prepare your taste buds for a treat!

Over three days from June 2-4, Doncaster city centre will play host to Doncaster’s annual foodie event of the year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As well as a demonstration from Yorkshire Forager Alysia, street food vendors will be based in the Market Square.

The Yorkshire Forager is coming to Doncaster.The Yorkshire Forager is coming to Doncaster.
The Yorkshire Forager is coming to Doncaster.
Most Popular

There will also be children’s rides, street entertainment and a Poetry Takeaway from Right Up Our Street (on June 2).

Other vendors will be positioned around Clock Corner and Frenchgate along with street entertainment and animation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Mansion House will feature talks and demonstrations including Alysia on Saturday while the The Gentleman Fishmonger and DN1 Delicatessen will be hosting demonstrations and tasting opportunities from DN1 Deli.

Full details of this year's events and tickets, which are free, can be booked HERE

Related topics:YorkshireDoncaster