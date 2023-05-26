TV's Yorkshire Forager Alysia Vasey to star at Delicious Doncaster Food and Drink Festival
Prepare your taste buds for a treat!
Over three days from June 2-4, Doncaster city centre will play host to Doncaster’s annual foodie event of the year.
As well as a demonstration from Yorkshire Forager Alysia, street food vendors will be based in the Market Square.
There will also be children’s rides, street entertainment and a Poetry Takeaway from Right Up Our Street (on June 2).
Other vendors will be positioned around Clock Corner and Frenchgate along with street entertainment and animation.
The Mansion House will feature talks and demonstrations including Alysia on Saturday while the The Gentleman Fishmonger and DN1 Delicatessen will be hosting demonstrations and tasting opportunities from DN1 Deli.
Full details of this year's events and tickets, which are free, can be booked HERE