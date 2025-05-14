TV's DIY SOS is back and Nick and his trusted team are looking for deserving families and individuals who need their help.

TV's DIY SOS is back and Nick Knowles and his trusted team are looking for deserving families and individuals who need their help.

It could be someone who has always given back to the local community, who now needs help themselves or a family whose home is no longer suitable for their needs.

There is a selection process, so the producers are asking for anyone interested to contact them directly via the website https://bit.ly/applydiysos.

There is no commitment at this early stage and applying to take part in no way commits anyone to the production.

A spokesman said: “We take our duty of care to our contributors very seriously and there will be many talks with the team here before suitable families would be asked to commit. Applying is simply an expression of interest in the project and a start of a conversation.”

Nick Knowles said: “We are so excited to be back building again for people who really need our help, and the help of their community. We will be back, travelling the country and showcasing the wonderfully generous and caring builders and suppliers everywhere.

“If you know of a project or build where we could make a difference, then please apply via the link below provided.”

For more information head to HTTPS://BIT.LY/APPLYDIYSOS or talk to the Casting Exec directly at @PHEBYcasting www.instagram.com/phebycasting