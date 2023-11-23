TV star Helen Skelton opens winter illuminations at Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant marked the opening by visiting and enjoying the 2,400m long light and lantern trail featuring two new themes : Space Odyssey and the Spirit of Christmas.

The Channel 5 On The Farm host, who previously visited last summer when she fed the park’s sea lions, said:” I couldn't wait to see the Winter Illuminations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"They are always a show stopper and this year’s certainly didn’t disappoint. Hearing the buzz amongst the visitors was a real treat and I can see why the illuminations are fast becoming an annual gathering for many families.

TV presenter Helen Skelton visits the Christmas Illuminations at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

“I always jump at the chance to visit the park, hear what’s happening behind the scenes and will definitely be back soon."

The light festival, which is the biggest in Yorkshire, runs on selected dates until January 14.

CEO John Minion said: “We were very excited that Helen Skelton agreed to return to the park for the Winter Illuminations opening event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am sure visitors will really enjoy this year’s Winter Illuminations which are our biggest and most spectacular ever as much as Helen did."

Preparations are also in full swing for the annual indoor Christmas Fair.

Dozens of stalls selling festive crafts and Christmas gifts as well as a wide range of food and drink will this year be hosted undercover in a marquee as the Hive is transformed into a magical Winter Wonderland.

There will also be 35 wooden chalets at the fair, which will run on the first three weekends of December from 12pm to 8.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early bookers who want to stay at the Hex Wildlife Hotel, which is situated just a few steps from the park entrance and enjoy the Winter Illuminations and entry to YWP can get 45 per cent off the package - plus free breakfast. Offer is subject to availability.