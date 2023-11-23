TV star Helen Skelton opens winter illuminations at Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park
and live on Freeview channel 276
The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant marked the opening by visiting and enjoying the 2,400m long light and lantern trail featuring two new themes : Space Odyssey and the Spirit of Christmas.
The Channel 5 On The Farm host, who previously visited last summer when she fed the park’s sea lions, said:” I couldn't wait to see the Winter Illuminations.
"They are always a show stopper and this year’s certainly didn’t disappoint. Hearing the buzz amongst the visitors was a real treat and I can see why the illuminations are fast becoming an annual gathering for many families.
“I always jump at the chance to visit the park, hear what’s happening behind the scenes and will definitely be back soon."
The light festival, which is the biggest in Yorkshire, runs on selected dates until January 14.
CEO John Minion said: “We were very excited that Helen Skelton agreed to return to the park for the Winter Illuminations opening event.
“I am sure visitors will really enjoy this year’s Winter Illuminations which are our biggest and most spectacular ever as much as Helen did."
Preparations are also in full swing for the annual indoor Christmas Fair.
Dozens of stalls selling festive crafts and Christmas gifts as well as a wide range of food and drink will this year be hosted undercover in a marquee as the Hive is transformed into a magical Winter Wonderland.
There will also be 35 wooden chalets at the fair, which will run on the first three weekends of December from 12pm to 8.30pm.
Early bookers who want to stay at the Hex Wildlife Hotel, which is situated just a few steps from the park entrance and enjoy the Winter Illuminations and entry to YWP can get 45 per cent off the package - plus free breakfast. Offer is subject to availability.
For full details of all the park’s festive events and how to book the Hex Wildlife Hotel visit YWP site for events and Hex Hotel for Hotel package: https://www.yorkshirewildlifepark.com/