TV star Amanda Holden to move in with Doncaster 'nan' for new comedy show

The new spoof documentary series, The Holden Girls: Mandy and Myrtle, will explore the TV star’s ‘unique relationship’ with her ‘nan’ Myrtle – as well as her other family and friends.

But all is not as it may seem in the new E4 series.

The eight-part show features Keith Lemon and Celebrity Juice star Leigh Francis as Amanda's fictional nan.

Amanda Holden and Leigh Francis star in the new TV show. (Photo: E4)

Speaking about The Holden Girls, broadcaster E4 said: "The show is a spoof documentary following actress and broadcaster Amanda Holden and her grandmother Myrtle, played by Leigh Francis.

“A concerned Amanda persuades her lonely nan to relocate from Doncaster to live with her in her swanky London house.

“Following a chaotic settling-in period, it isn’t long before tempers fray and Amanda is forced to choose between her husband and her awkward elder relative.”

A spokesperson for Amanda's nan, Myrtle, said: “I have no comment, apart from I’m really hoping being on TV might mean I can finally meet my favourite young man, Ben Shephard.”

Amanda told E4: "I’m delighted that everyone is finally going to meet my nan, the apple never falls far from my tree and in this series she will certainly be keeping me on my toes."

Channel 4 Commissioning Editor, Steven Handley said: “Amanda is one of the UK’s most well-known stars and we are thrilled to get insight into her life with her nan.”

Her decision to sign up for the show, which will also be broadcast on Channel 4, means she will have programmes on all three major channels - adding to ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent and BBC One’s I Can See Your Voice.

The pair are understood to have filmed the series in recent months.

The Holden Girls kicks off tonight and you can watch the first episode at 10pm on E4 with the second airing straight after at 10.35pm.

There are eight episodes in total airing over four consecutive Tuesdays.