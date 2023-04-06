TV comedy with Amanda Holden and Doncaster ‘nan’ Keith Lemon axed by Channel 4
A comedy series featuring TV’s Amanda Holden living with her Doncaster ‘nan’ Keith Lemon has reportedly been axed by Channel 4.
The broadcaster has decided to say goodbye to The Holden Girls: Mandy and Myrtle, The Sun has reported.
Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda, 52, appeared in the show alongside comedian Leigh Francis, known better as Keith Lemon, playing the role of her nan who is persuaded by her to move from Doncaster to London.
But Channel 4 bosses have decided the eight-part series will not get a second instalment.
An insider told the newspaper: "The Holden Girls proved hilarious together and bosses loved working with Amanda and Keith.
"But they've decided to focus their attention on new comedy shows."
Myrtle met a number of famous faces including Good Morning Britain's Ben Shephard and GB News anchor Eamonn Holmes in the show.
The documentary-style comedy series aired on E4 in 2021 and was popular with viewers, but not so much critics.