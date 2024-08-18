Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster’s only morris dancing group invites everyone to their ‘Give it a go’ night.

This free session is at Doncaster Brewery Tap on Wednesday 4 September from 7pm to 8.30pm. The Brewery Tap is on Young Street in the city centre.

You'll learn how to dance with sticks to the sound of traditional English folk tunes. Everyone who takes part will get a free pint or drink of their choice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s no need to book for this session - just turn up. The session is open to all, and no experience or equipment is needed.

Try morris dancing in Doncaster and earn a free pint.

Peter Heigham of Green Oak Morris Men said: “Sadly morris dancing gets a bad reputation - but it’s a fun, sociable activity and great exercise.

“We’ve had some couples come and give it a go together. Thankfully they had a laugh and left as a couple!”

Morris dancing is a form of English folk dance. It’s based on rhythmic stepping and involves performing choreographed figures in a group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Green Oak Morris is a men’s morris ‘side’, they are keen to help set up a women’s side if there is enough interest.

To find out more or get in touch, email [email protected] or contact Peter Heigham on 07710 229915.