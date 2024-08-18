Try morris dancing in Doncaster and earn a free pint
This free session is at Doncaster Brewery Tap on Wednesday 4 September from 7pm to 8.30pm. The Brewery Tap is on Young Street in the city centre.
You'll learn how to dance with sticks to the sound of traditional English folk tunes. Everyone who takes part will get a free pint or drink of their choice.
There’s no need to book for this session - just turn up. The session is open to all, and no experience or equipment is needed.
Peter Heigham of Green Oak Morris Men said: “Sadly morris dancing gets a bad reputation - but it’s a fun, sociable activity and great exercise.
“We’ve had some couples come and give it a go together. Thankfully they had a laugh and left as a couple!”
Morris dancing is a form of English folk dance. It’s based on rhythmic stepping and involves performing choreographed figures in a group.
Although Green Oak Morris is a men’s morris ‘side’, they are keen to help set up a women’s side if there is enough interest.
To find out more or get in touch, email [email protected] or contact Peter Heigham on 07710 229915.
