'Trusted and well respected' Doncaster GP switches practices to new surgery
A popular ‘trusted and well-respected’ Doncaster GP has revealed she has switched practices to join a new city centre surgery.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dr Jennifer Walmsley, a doctor at the Regent Square Group Practice, left on New Year's Eve.
But Dr Walmsley has now joined the nearby Kingthorne Group Practice on Thorne Road.
A spokesman for Regent said: said: “She has always been a trusted and well respected doctor, and we know will be missed by both colleagues and patients.
“We wish her well for the future.”