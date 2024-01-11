News you can trust since 1925
'Trusted and well respected' Doncaster GP switches practices to new surgery

A popular ‘trusted and well-respected’ Doncaster GP has revealed she has switched practices to join a new city centre surgery.
By Darren Burke
Published 11th Jan 2024, 09:54 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 09:54 GMT
Dr Jennifer Walmsley, a doctor at the Regent Square Group Practice, left on New Year's Eve.

But Dr Walmsley has now joined the nearby Kingthorne Group Practice on Thorne Road.

A spokesman for Regent said: said: “She has always been a trusted and well respected doctor, and we know will be missed by both colleagues and patients.

“We wish her well for the future.”