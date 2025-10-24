Triple Olympic gold medallist to star at cycling event at Doncaster park

A triple gold medal winning Team GB icon is to star at a cycling event at a Doncaster park.

Yorkshire-born cyclist Ed Clancy, who won a total of four medals across three Olympic Games from 2008 to 2016, will be at the Bentley Park Cycling Celebration which takes place on October 31.

The track and road racer, who competed between 2004 and 2021, also won twelve medals (six gold, five silver and one bronze) at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships, seven medals (five gold, two bronze) at the UEC European Track Championships, as well as a silver medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

The Barnsley-born rider, now 40, was also was part of eight world record times in the team pursuit, and was appointed an MBE in the 2009 New Year Honours and an OBE in the 2017 New Year Honours for services to cycling.

The free event takes place at Bentley Park from 11am and activities include fun for both adults and children.

Cycle Training

11am-2pm: Suitable for adults and families – drop in and give cycling a go

Bike Maintenance

11am-2pm: Bring your bike along and get it fixed or serviced

Personalised Travel Planning

11am-2pm: Get tailored advice to help you walk, wheel or ride with confidence.

Ribbon Cutting

11.45am: Celebrate the official launch of cycling activities

Led Walk

12pm-12.30pm: A gentle, guided stroll around the Park.

Led Ride

12.30pm-1.30pm: A group led ride along the Trans Pennine Trail.

For more information about the event please contact 07484 900699