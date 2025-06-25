Triple amputee from Doncaster becomes world's first to sail across the Pacific

33-year-old former Army rifleman from Doncaster, Craig Wood, has made history by becoming the world’s first triple amputee to sail solo, non-stop and unsupported across the Pacific.

Craig is the first sailor with a disability to sail the Pacific solo and unsupported, covering 7,506 nautical miles at an average speed of 3.6 knots; a feat he completed in 90 days.

Having set off from Puerto Vallarta in Mexico on March 25 at 16.45 UK time, Craig arrived at Hiroshima, Japan, on June 24 at 1am (BST) officially making history as the first ever triple amputee to sail the Pacific alone.

“I’m exhausted – but so proud to complete an expedition that many thought impossible,” said Craig from the finish line.

Craig Wood. Pic: GD Media

“It has tested me and my boat, Sirius II, almost to the limit, but I tried to stay in the moment, focus on my goal and the thought of seeing my wife and children at the end spurred me on. We are expecting our third child so I am so excited to get back to them all and start this new chapter together.

“It is incredible to think that I am the first triple amputee in history to sail solo and unsupported across the Pacific, but I’m incredibly proud and want to be an example to anyone else living as an amputee that you can achieve any goal you set out to - there are no limits.”

Throughout the expedition he battled unpredictable weather; sleep deprivation and isolation - all whilst managing the additional challenges associated with his injuries.

Craig also experienced several issues with his boat including one of engine’s needed to enter the port at the finish seizing up; patching sails including the Jib, Gennaker and Main sail; replumbing his shower and creating a homemade dipole half wave AIS antenna, when his failed. Despite all of that, he still found time to mentor a friend who recently bought a boat; cultivated a tomato plant and made pies, pizza and bread for burgers, from scratch and one handed.

“It’s been anything but straight forward,” added Craig.

“Recently I broke my prosthetic arm leaving me one-handed which is nothing I haven’t had to deal with previously but it has made things a bit more difficult while sailing.

“However, I’ve actually found the whole thing to be a spiritual experience that has made me even more appreciative of the life I have been able to create for myself after everything that happened to me.

“It’s still my hope that by achieving this world record I can change the perception of disability, and show how sailing can transform the lives of those affected by trauma.

“It’s also been a chance for me to raise awareness and money for the two amazing charities who were there for me during my rehabilitation and recovery.”

Having gone through basic training as a rifleman in the British Army, Craig, who hails from Doncaster, was posted to Afghanistan shortly after his 18th birthday. It was just three months into his first tour when his life was to change forever.

Craig lost both legs and his left hand in an IED (improvised explosive device) bomb blast on July 30th, 2009. He also suffered two collapsed lungs, lost 27 pints of blood and his face was ravaged by shrapnel.

It took eight months for Craig to learn to walk again and four-and-a-half years of rehabilitation work at the dedicated Headley Court facility in Surrey to improve his quality of life.

His recovery was long, slow and painful – with over 20 operations over four years. It was a mental and physical battle, but one that 15 years on he’s proving he’s winning.

Craig normally lives on his boat, Sirius II, with his wife, Renata, and their two young children for much of the year. It’s a nomadic lifestyle true to the character he has become and one which the whole family embraces.

Supporting Craig’s record-breaking sail are his partners Team Forces, Boxxe, Collins Aerospace, Ottobock and Palo Alto.

Adam Millward, Managing Editor of Guinness World Records added, “Always keen to expand our roster of adaptive-adventure records, we were excited to hear about Craig’s unprecedented Pacific crossing last year and have been eagerly keeping tabs on his progress since. It’s a pleasure to see Craig make it safely to his final destination, and we look forward to reviewing the journey logs to officially confirm his entry into the record books.”

Major General Lamont Kirkland CBE, CEO Team Forces, added; “Craig is a phenomenal person. His willpower, determination and ability to stay calm in a crisis make him an inspiration. It’s been a privilege to support him.”

Craig is raising money for Blesma and Turn to Starboard.

To support Craig’s charity appeal please visit First Triple Amputee to Sail Solo Across the Pacific | givestar

To find out more about Craig’s expedition, visit HOME | Craig Wood

Additionally, Craig wants to thank all the other organisations who have supported his sail including; Blue Wave, Branding Science, Dataminr, Henri Lloyd, Lanex Ropes, NSSLGlobal, Panama Yachting Services, Predict Wind, Rolly tasker, Sun God, The yacht Rigger, Total Boat and Veeam.