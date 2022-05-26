Trio of Doncaster thrillseekers take on nerve-jangling charity skydive

Father and son duo Paul and Lewis Smith were joined by Adrian Blatherwick to complete the team from MultiWebMarketing, all plunging 15,000 feet to safety from a plane in Scunthorpe earlier this month.

For their efforts, they’ve raised more than £2,160 for the Bluebell Wood charity despite originally setting their hopes at £1,200 – and they’re still going.

The valuable funds, which came from clients as well as friends and family, will help provide children with alternative care to hospitals and their family valuable support in the final moments of their lives.

The trio took on the skydive for Bluebell Wood.

For managing director Paul, who founded the award-winning marketing agency, he’s glad his network of contacts have got behind the skydive.

He said: “We have a proud history of supporting charities and we’re always looking for ways we can give something back.

“I have three children of my own and it’s beyond comprehension what some of the children and families go though, so I couldn’t think of a more worthy cause.”

While there could be no disagreement on the value and usefulness of the donations for a charity which costs £14,000 to operate every single day, there was some disagreement from the MultiWebMarketing team on quite how enjoyable the experience was!

“It was absolutely amazing,” explained operations director Adrian. “I really thought I was going to be scared but after all the safety checks were done and we’d made it up in the plane, I felt completely in safe hands.

“Some representatives from the charity were there to cheer us on and it was a good adrenaline rush.”

Commercial director Lewis wasn’t quite so sold on the day out. He said: “It was like falling to your death and then being saved at the very last second; it’s not something I’d be putting my hand up to do again I must say but it was for a very worthy cause.”

The Bluebell Wood charity first opened its hospice in September 2008 and has been offering support to hundreds of families in South Yorkshire as well as parts of Derbyshire and Lincolnshire ever since.