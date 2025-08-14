Tributes to six-time winning Doncaster Racecourse trainer after freak accident

Tributes have been paid to a six-time winning Doncaster Racecourse trainer synonymous with success at Town Moor following his death following a “freak” accident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former jockey Bill Turner has died at the age of 78 following a fall at his stables earlier this week.

Mr Turner, based in Somerset, fractured his skull in a fall on Monday. He was hospitalised but died earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He became synonymous with the Brocklesby Stakes at Doncaster, having won the traditional first race of the Flat season six times.

Tributes have been paid to Bill Turner following his death after a freak accident at his stables.

A Doncaster Racecourse spokesperson said: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of Bill Turner.

“A true racing legend whose career spanned six decades,

"Bill will always be remembered here at Doncaster for his remarkable six Brocklesby Stakes victories.

“Our thoughts are with his loved ones.”

"The support from everyone in racing has been absolutely outstanding," his daughter Kathy Turner said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Turner was told of her father's death while travelling to Chepstow racecourse.

She told Sky Sports Racing: "We got the call in the lorry, I'd made the decision to come here, the horse [Red Snapper] was to run in dad's name in his honour, whatever had happened he would have wanted that.

"He wasn't just my dad and my sister's dad and Ryan's grandfather, he was everyone's dad and the people who he has helped in their careers saw him as a dad.

"He would have preferred to have been going flat out up the gallops but unfortunately it was a freak accident.

"I still can't get round that this injury has done this to him."