Tributes to Doncaster veteran and MBE who fostered more than 100 children

The family of a Doncaster military veteran and MBE who fostered more than 100 children have paid tribute following his death at the age of 86.

Ernest Lindley, who was born in Hexthorpe in 1938, helped care for dozens of youngsters, along with his wife Eileen, often taking some of the area’s most challenging and vulnerable children under their wings.

Mr Lindley left school at 15 and worked in a brickworks for six months before joining the Royal Air Force as a boy entrant.

He was in the force for 25 years, serving in Germany, Singapore, Ireland, Belize and other countries.

He recieved several medals during his service.

On leaving the RAF, he had several jobs before deciding to get a degree in criminology and then a masters.

Daughter Justine Mountford said: “Mum and dad started fostering in 1992 when they were in their mid 50s and did not retire until their 80s.

"They fostered over 100 children, including some of the most challenging children in care, many of whom went on to gain degrees incuding two who are now PHDs.

Ernest and Eileen fostered more than 100, children, taking placements into their 80s.

"Later they specialised in providing placements for unaccompanied migrant children. Many of the foster children still keep in touch with mum and dad.

She added: “Dad was very active in the local community - he was on the board of visitors for a local prison, a governor at Danum School and sat on various committees.

"He worked with former Doncaster Central MP Rosie Winterton to turn a piece of wasteland into a pocket park on Baxter Avenue.

"Doncaster Council made him Resident of the Year in 2008 and was recognised by Doncaster Children's Trust, alongside my mum, in 2015 and was awarded the MBE by Queen Elizabeth II.

Ernest was heavily involved in serving the Doncaster community.

She added: “My dad grew up in an impoverished household in post war Britain.

"Raised solely by his mum, he left school with no qualifications.

"But from this very humble start he has forged a life devoted to the service and betterment of others.

"His legacy is the individual children whose lives he changed for the better and the wider people of Doncaster who he championed in his community work. In a time of conflict and rising hostility his is an inspirational story about how to spread hope and kindness.”