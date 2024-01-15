Tributes to Doncaster RAF veteran who helped plot Vulcan bomber raids in Falklands War

Tributes have been paid to a Doncaster RAF veteran who helped plan the famous Vulcan bomber raids during the Falklands War.

Syd Gray, who spent more than two decades with the Royal Air Force before becoming a newsagent in Doncaster, died before Christmas at the age of 86.

In a lengthy career in the services, he was involved in preparing and planning the famed Operation Black Buck raids on Port Stanley Airfield after Argentina invaded the Falkland Islands in 1982.

The Vulcan bomber missions were some of the most complex ever carried out by the RAF – 11 tanker planes were needed for refuelling, and it was all put together in two weeks with an aircraft due for retirement.

Syd, pictured with his late wife Pauline, helped plot the Vulcan bomber raids on the Falkland Islands.

Son Steven said: “As Syd was reaching the end of his 22 years’ service, he opted to be stationed at RAF Bawtry to work on overseas planning and diplomatic clearance – sending military aircraft all over the world.

“As Argentina invaded the Falklands, he played a pivotal role in the planning and co-ordination of the Black Buck Vulcan bombing raid of the Port Stanley airfield on the evening of April 30.

“Syd had a real passion for the historical Vulcan Bomber aircraft and was so proud to have been part of the Falklands military committee.”

The overnight attack was the first of seven raids on the airfield which had been held by Argentine forces after their invasion on 2 April.

An RAF veteran, Syd once met the Queen Mother.

The bomber crew had to fly 3,700 miles (6,900 km) from RAF Waddington near Lincoln to Ascension Island in the South Atlantic and then another 3,300 miles (6,100 km) to the Falkland Islands.

Born in Cottingham in 1937, Mr Gray had his interest in all things aviation related stoked at an early age by his dad George, who served in the Home Guard, fondly remembered as ‘Dad's Army.’

He spent time in air raid shelters in Hull during the Second World War as German bombers pounded the city and as a youngster often watched enemy aircraft in the searchlights.

Originally a farmworker before joining the RAF, he met his future wife Pauline by chance – when he was stood up on a date.

Syd and Pauline ran a newsagents shop in Clay Lane after his RAF career came to an end.

Explained Steven: “He had arranged to meet his first girlfried at the bus station but she didn’t show up and another young lady came to tell him that she had met someone else.

“She introduced herself and he took her to the pictures instead.”

Love blossomed and four years later they were engaged, marrying in 1957 and going on to have four children, Jackie, David, Kevin and Steven.

It was in 1961 that his RAF career began, becoming an operations clerk for air traffic control at RAF Lindholme near Doncaster before serving in Germany and later Singapore, where he was stationed at the Aeronautical Information Documents unit - one of only two in the whole Air Force.

Syd also worked as a wedding chauffeur following his RAF career.

On his return to the UK, he was based at RAF Waddington, controlling the Vulcan aircraft before moving into flight planning and also met the Queen Mother during his service after being commended for his work.

Having been promoted to Sergeant, he was posted to RAF Kinloss in Scotland where he was in charge of the Nimrod co-ordination unit.

Following his discharge in 1983, he returned to civilian life and bought and ran a newsagent in Clay Lane, running the shop for nine years and taking only two weeks holiday throughout those years.

Following a heart attack and stroke, Mr Gray sold the business and moved to Armthorpe where in their retirement, the couple became involved with Shaw Wood School.

He also did a lot of fundraising for the Leukaemia UK charity and the pair were also part of the founding organisation of the Bikeathon 22-mile cycle ride around Doncaster to raise money for the charity before Pauline’s death in 2015.

He was also had grandchildren Nicola, Laura, Ben, Emma, Martyn, Katie, James, Matthew, Mark, Carl and Daniel and became a great grandad to Oliver, Ella, Noah, Liam, Jake, Maddison, Ada, Dillon, Amiee, Ella, Lillie, Leila, Jack and Lucas.

Added Steve: “He was a well-liked man, one of life’s real characters.

“A man with a good sense of humour, he was so witty who kept joking right until the end.

“A man who has left such a lasting impression on this world and in the hearts and minds of all he has loved and cared for along the way.

“A man who will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.”

Free Press reporter Darren Burke, who worked as a newspaper delivery boy at Mr Gray’s newsagent in Livingstone Avenue for many years said: “It was Syd who helped to encourage my interest in news and newspapers.

"On those cold, dark mornings together, we’d unpack the papers and read the headlines on the front pages together, discussing what was happening in that day’s news.

"Delivering newspapers was where my career began I suppose and I shall always be forever grateful to Syd for taking me on as a paper boy in the first place and nurturing that interest in current affairs.

"He was always a great boss with a wicked sense of humour and he will be sadly missed.”