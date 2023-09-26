Tributes to Doncaster man who emigrated to US and coached same team for 60 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Malcolm Morris, who was 80, died at his home in DuBois, Pennsylvania on Sunday, a funeral announcement said.

Mr Morris, who was known as Mal, was born in Doncaster in July 1943 but moved to the States in 1951.

A spokesman for Baronick Funeral Home said: “He was the son of the late Sidney and Cissie Morris.

Doncaster born Malcolm 'Mal' Morris emigrated to the US as a child and became a top sports coach.

"After World War II, Mal’s Aunt Joyce married an American soldier whose hometown was Renovo, Pennsylvania.

"They encouraged Mal’s parents and grandparents to come to the United States to visit and in 1951 they decided to stay. Citizenship came five years later. Mal and his family later moved to Driftwood and finally DuBois.

He graduated from DuBois Area High School where he played (American) football in his senior year.

"After finishing the season, and with coach Duke Burkholder’s blessing, he started the midget football team now known as the Oklahoma Tigers.

"Mal went on to coach them for 58 years. He was responsible for starting Boy Scout Troop 23 with two Eagle Scouts and 40 scouts. He also started the Oklahoma Rod and Gun Club.”

"Mal worked for Riverside for six years and then UPS for 32 years, where he was the shop steward for 22 years. He hunted rabbits and trapped beaver and muskrats with his friends. He loved to fly fish for trout.”

He married Sherry (Bachelier) Morris in 2017 and is also survived by three sons Zack, Bryan and Bruce, daughter Staci Williams, stepson Justin and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

His funeral will take place on Thursday.

One friend said: “You are a very unique man who touched many lives. May you Rest in peace. My heart, thoughts and prayers to all.”

Another added: “One of my dad's heroes. May he rest in peace.”

Another posted: “Very sorry to hear this news. He truly loved the Tigers.”

While another added: “So sorry to hear this – the greatest coach my son has ever had. Prayers to all his family.”