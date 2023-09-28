Tributes to Doncaster diver who helped raise historic Mary Rose ship after death at 88

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Geoffrey Smethurst, who died earlier this month at the age of 88, was involved in a number of dives to the wreck of the Tudor ship which sank off the Isle of Wight in 1545.

Involved in several wars, the vessel was located in 1971 and was raised from the seabed in 1982 when Mr Smethurst was there alongside King Charles III, then the Prince of Wales, for its historic surfacing above the waves.

Mr Smethurst, of Sykehouse, died on September 5, his son John said.

Doncaster diver Geoffrey Smethurst was instrumental in helping to raise the Mary Rose ship from the depths of the Solent.

He said: “He was a well known member of Doncaster society, having been a long-standing member of the Doncaster Sub-Aqua Club and known for his bass singing and appearing in Doncaster Amateur Operatic Society’s Showboat.

“However, he was more known for his great work he did for the Mary Rose Trust. Originally, he was signed up as a volunteer diver in the early 1980s, moving on to work in the artifact labs, working with archaeologists.

“He was present, together with his late wife, Joyce, for the raising of the Mary Rose, also attended by the former Prince of Wales, such was his involvement with the Trust’s endeavours."

Nigel Purse, chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mary Rose Trust, said in a letter: “It was with great sadness that we heard of your father Geoffrey's recent passing. Both on behalf of the Mary Rose Trust and in a personal capacity I wish to express my most heartfelt of condolences on your family's sad loss.

“Hopefully, it may be of some consolation to you and your family to know that Geoffrey will always be held in fond regard by the Mary Rose family.

"The impact of the kind efforts and donations he made over the years to the Mary Rose project will have made an important contribution to our sustainability and resilience as an organisation dedicated to the preservation of this iconic part of the nation's historical fabric.

“Suffice to say, part of his enduring legacy will be represented by the essential work of conservation and heritage we are able continue today.

“As an organisation we wish to extend our deepest gratitude for the generous help we received from Geoffrey, and I would like to take this opportunity to add my own personal thanks.”

Added John: “His great passion was to deliver lectures to societies and schools in the Doncaster and Yorkshire areas. This enabled him to receive donations, that in turn, he passed on to the Mary Rose Trust. These donations, and those of his fellow presenters were instrumental in providing the Trust with funds.”

He started his diving exploits in 1953 aged 18 years old, making his last dive at the age of 76 years old.

His more senior years were spent as a member of the Historic Diving Society, a group which specialises in using and presenting old diving equipment such as large bronze helmets, lead diving boots and mechanical air pumps.

Added John: Having dived in the kelp fields off California to diving with Great White Sharks off the coast of South Africa, my father’s stories have kept many groups and individuals entertained for decades.”

His funeral took place on 20 September at Rose Hill Crematorium and was well attended by friends and family.

He leaves behind his son John and daughter Catherine.

THE MARY ROSE

A warship in the English Tudor navy of King Henry VIII, she was launched in 1511 and served for 33 years in several wars against France, Scotland, and Brittany.

After being substantially rebuilt in 1536, she saw her last action on 19 July 1545.

She led the attack on the galleys of a French invasion fleet, but sank in the Solent, the strait north of the Isle of Wight.

The wreck of the Mary Rose was located in 1971 and was raised on 11 October 1982 by the Mary Rose Trust in one of the most complex and expensive maritime salvage projects in history.

The surviving section of the ship and thousands of recovered artefacts are of great value as a Tudor period time capsule.

The finds include weapons, sailing equipment, naval supplies, and a wide array of objects used by the crew. Many of the artefacts are unique to the Mary Rose and have provided insights into topics ranging from naval warfare to the history of musical instruments.

