Tributes to "beloved" Doncaster Market trader dubbed "true master of his craft" after death
Butcher Trevor Plane was a familiar face to generations of shoppers and found the market’s Angus Butchers stall.
A spokesman for the firm said: “It is with deep sadness we wish to inform you that founder of Angus Butchers and uncle to Martin and Richard, sadly passed away on April 4, supported by the love of his wife Carol, daughter Sarah and family.
“Over the years, Trevor was a familiar face on the stall and became friends with many of our loyal customers.
“It wasn't uncommon to hear "that's it Trev, get them lads in check" on a market day morning.
An obituary said: “Trevor will be remembered by his family, across generations, in his home city of Doncaster and by family and many friends around the world.
“A business proprietor and well-known face of Doncaster market, Trevor was a true master of his craft and became a stone in the fabric of the building.
“Trevor’s love of sailing led him to circumnavigate the globe, taking his time to enjoy many countries. Trevor made many friends, of all ages, along the journey who shared chapters of his adventure story.”
The funeral service will take place on 1 May at Rose Hill Crematorium at 12:20pm.
The obituary added: “A reception to celebrate Trevor’s life will be held in Sprotbrough following the funeral service, and Trevor would be honoured to have his acquaintances, friends and family together.”
