Tributes pour in for ex-Doncaster Rovers star after cancer death at 56

Tributes have poured in for a former Doncaster Rovers and Premier League footballer after his death from cancer at the age of 56.

Paul Holmes, who played 47 games for Rovers between 1986 and 1988, also played for Everton, West Bromwich Albion and Torquay United during a 17-year-career in the game.

The right-back passed away peacefully after a battle with cancer and leaves behind his wife Kate.

He began his career at Rovers in 1986, scoring one goal before switching to Torquay.

After four years in the south west, he moved onto Birmingham City before joining Everton between 1993 and 1996 where he made 21 appearances.

A loan to West Brom eventually became permanent, with Holmes making more than 100 appearances for the Baggies before ending his career back at Torquay and stepping down from the game in 2003.

Tributes have poured in for the former footballer on social media.

One fan posted: "RIP Paul. Deepest sympathy to your family and friends."

A second wrote: "Very sad news, RIP Paul."

A third commented: "Very sad to hear this news. Paul was a fine player."

Former Everton team-mate Ian Snodin, who also played at and managed Rovers, has also paid tribute to Holmes.

He said: "I knew Paul was unwell, but I am deeply shocked by his passing.

"He was a fine player and a lovely guy to share a dressing room with.

"He got on well with all the lads and he was unfortunate not to play more games."

The club added in a statement: "Everyone at Everton Football Club is deeply saddened by the death of our former defender Paul Holmes.

"Paul was just 56 years of age and passed away after a brave battle with cancer. RIP, Paul."

Meanwhile West Brom will pay tribute ahead of this weekend’s game against Southampton.

A club spokesman said: “West Bromwich Albion are desperately saddened to learn of the passing of former player Paul Holmes.

“The club will pay tribute to Paul in the lead up to kick-off of Sunday's game. The players will also wear black armbands as a mark of respect.