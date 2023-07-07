News you can trust since 1925
Tributes pour in for Doncaster musician described as 'beautiful soul' after cancer death

Tributes have begun pouring in following the death of an acclaimed Doncaster musician and singer following his death from cancer.
By Darren Burke
Published 7th Jul 2023, 13:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 13:01 BST

David ‘Bo’ Ramsay, a singer songwriter who performed as a solo artist as well as with band Tobias and Pearl on the city’s music scene for many years, died after a battle with lymphoma, his family have announced.

Anastasia Walker, lead singer of Doncaster band Bang Bang Romeo led the tributes and said: “This is just simply awful. Bo gave me my first ever show. I was 14 and started a little acoustic band with the lads from school to play local. He was the only one to say yes at the time!

“What a beautiful soul, always with the biggest smile and a fabulous talent to accompany. Sending love to the family. I’m so sorry.”

Tributes have been pouring in following the death of acclaimed Doncaster musician David 'Bo' Ramsay. (Photo: Doncaster Rovers).
Daughter Catherine, describing Mr Ramsay as her ‘hero and role model’ said: “I don't really know what to say other than I love you with all my heart.”

Mr Ramsay was diagnosed with an aggressive and rare cancer last December and had bravely fought against the illness for a number of months.

In an emotional post written as he battled the disease, Mr Ramsay wrote: "I want to thank all my good friends and family for their support through all this - you have been great love you all. The adventures we had and music we made I am thankful and proud.”

The organisers of Doncaster Pride also paid tribute, posting: “Our team has lost another great man.

"David was part of the Pride team assisting with the stage for many years.

“He will be missed by us all and we hope you’ll join us in sending love and support to his family.

“Thank you Bo, an ally to the community and a lovely man.”

Away from the stage, he worked as a heating engineer and also volunteered at a community based project helping young adults get into the music industry.

In 2021, he joined forces with Doncaster Rovers to support suicide awareness charity Campaign Against Living Miserably, promoting a special kit which he launched at the club's ground.

