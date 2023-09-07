Tributes pour in following death of 'true gentleman' Doncaster Rovers supporter

News you can trust since 1925
Tributes have begun pouring in following the death of a familar and popular Doncaster Rovers fan dubbed a ‘true gentleman’ by fellow supporters.
By Darren Burke
Published 7th Sep 2023, 09:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 09:47 BST
Rob Arrowsmith, who had followed the club for more than five decades, died earlier this week at the age of 63, his son in law Dan Greaves announced.

Born in Edlington in 1960 into a mining family which he was “very proud of,” Mr Arrowsmith was born completely blind.

"But this never held him back,” said Mr Greaves. “He played football for the the England blind team and cricket for the county blind team.”

Tributes have been pouring in following the death of Doncaster Rovers fan Rob Arrowsmith at the age of 63.Tributes have been pouring in following the death of Doncaster Rovers fan Rob Arrowsmith at the age of 63.
“He attended his first Rovers game in 1967 and was hooked,” added Mr Greaves.

"He was a season ticket holder, attending home and away matches throughout his life until sadly he became unwell.”

Married with two daughters, Mr Arrowsmith also leaves a granddaughter he was ‘very proud of.’

Added Mr Greaves: “He worked all his life in computers, assisting visually impaired people to use programmes until he recently retired.

He died at The Old Rectory nursing home in Armthorpe on Tuesday and plans are being drawn up for a party to celebrate his life.

Supporters have been paying tribute and one said: “So sorry for your loss from a fellow Rover - I remember him on the Pop Side at Belle Vue in the Eighties.”

“He was a great guy and we had many adventures over the years following the Rovers,” shared another.

Another added: “Bless him, saw you both at most home and away games – big loss to the Rovers family RIP buddy.”

Another supporter posted: “Sorry for your loss, he was a true gentleman.”

