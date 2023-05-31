Tributes pour in following death of 'much loved' Doncaster music scene stalwart

Terry Allonby, who was a fixture on the city’s jazz scene for decades, has died at the age of 80 with friends and fellow musicians paying tribute.

Mr Allonby, who began his musical career back in the 1950s, was a familiar face, performing with the Terry Allonby Quartet and later Terry Allonby Trio at various pubs and clubs across Doncaster, including The White Swan in Frenchgate where he was a permanent fixture.

Pub spokesman Paul Keeton said: “It is with great regret that I have to let you know of the passing on of our much loved and appreciated friend Mr Terry Allonby.

"Terry was the founder of our White Swan open mic sessions and continued to be a regular contributor to the event right up to the week before he sadly passed away.

"He was a generous supporter of everyone who came to play and had so much experience and knowledge to offer, he was a player of all styles and technique of guitar but especially jazz which was his forte.

"Terry performed with his trio at his regular once a month Saturday jazz session at the White Swan for many years and he will be sadly missed by all who regularly attended these sessions and by his fellow musicians who had the honour of playing along side him."

"Terry never wished that we should be sad at this time and his wish was that the music should go on.

"However in-order to pay respect to Terry's memory and to do justice to his memory, the Thursday Open Mic will not take place this week, but will be only postponed until next Thursday 8 June when we would like to see as many of you as possible to celebrate Terry's life and his contribution to enhancing our lives.”

Friends have rushed to pay tribute to Mr Allonby who was also a member of the Doncaster pub and club band The Dominoes back in the 1960s.

One said: “My old teacher. Shed a tear when I found out the other day. One of the good guys. Wish I could have had a chance to jam with him one more time but I'm sure we all feel that way.”

Another added: “A very special musician and a lovely man. Very sad news. RIP, Terry.”

Another wrote: “RIP Terry. You have passed but it is with great joy i remember and appreciate what you have left with us.”

Another posted: “He was the consummate professional, and so versatile. I am sure the White Swan gigs will never quite be the same now, but his memory will be with you at every one of them.”