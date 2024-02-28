Tributes pour in following death of "much loved" Doncaster football stalwart and referee

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Julian Biela, who was involved with community football club Bessacarr FC for many years and was also a qualified referee, has died at the age of 62, the club announced in a social media post.

A spokesman said: “It is with greatest sadness that we announce the passing of Julian.

“In true Bessacarr FC tradition, we would like to do our utmost to give back to those who have supported us over the years. A much loved member of our club for many years, Julian played an instrumental role in our operation.

“Julian will be remembered for years to come for his contributions to grassroots football within the Doncaster area, particularly with his mentorship to referees and the support and encouragement he provided them with.

“Many would regard Julian as the best storyteller they have ever met, a true family man and a friend to many within our local community and further.

“To this end, we would like to raise some funds to support the family of Julian through this unimaginably difficult period, big or small, in any way shape or form that we can.”

A JustGiving page has been set up to support Julian’s family, which you can donate to HERE

A remembrance football match will be hosted in Julian's memory on Sunday 17 March from 2.30pm at Bessacarr FC’s home ground at Cantley Park.

The club spokesman added: “We encourage all that knew Julian in any capacity to come together on this day to share their greatest memories in unity to remember a much loved man.”

In 2021, he was awarded match official of the year by the Sheffield and Hallmshire County Football Association for his duties as a referee.

At the time, a club spokesman said: “Not only is Julian the club’s referee secretary but he also takes time out to mentor the clubs young referees as they start their journey in the all black kit.