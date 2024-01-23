Tributes pour in after shock death of "beloved" Doncaster hospital stalwart
Sarahlea Sykes spent nearly 15 years working for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, helping to bring a smile to patients’ faces as well as helping out fellow colleagues.
A spokesman for DBTH said: “It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved colleague, Sarahlea Sykes.
"For 14 dedicated years, Sarahlea contributed her talents to our organisation and Ward S10, creating lasting connections with friends, colleagues and patients alike.
"Her team fondly remember her vibrant personality, a heart overflowing with kindness, and a penchant for delighting everyone with sweets, treats and other goodies.
"May she rest in peace.
"To Sarahlea's friends, family and loved ones, we share our condolences.”
Coffee shop Brew Box, which has its premises outside DRI posted: “We were really sad to hear this news, Sarah had been a frequent customer from day one, as you can imagine with her love for the goodies!
"Kept in touch with us whenever she couldn't make it in, she lifted our spirits with her big smile and infectious personality! Sending all our love to your beautiful daughter, family & friends. Rest peacefully Sarah.”
Another wrote: "Such a lovely girl and a lovely neighbour.”
While another pal shared: “So caring and a wonderful young lady.”
Another shared: “I didn't know her But so pretty, so young and a dedicated NHS member of staff. Thoughts go out to family & friends.”