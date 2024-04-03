Tributes pour in after death of wildlife fan who created Doncaster's Potteric Carr nature reserve

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Roger Mitchell, whose funeral will take place later this month, was instrumental in setting up the wildlife haven in the late 1960s and early 1970s and was a driving force in the 1980s to stop the M18 motorway going through the reserve.

Mr Mitchell, who was 79, was a leading light in the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, which manages the beauty spot, for his entire life.

A spokesman for YWT said: “Roger was an important figure at Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s Potteric Carr.

"From its creation in 1968, Roger held various roles at the reserve and within the Trust over the next 50 years, including Trust chair.

"He had a very significant role in developing Potteric Carr as a nature reserve, using his extensive knowledge to predict the important role the reserve would serve for wildlife and people in the area.

“Roger was the driving force behind a campaign in the 1970s and 80s to stop the new M18 going through the centre of Potteric Carr nature reserve.

"It was a very important public campaign and helped to protect this green oasis in Doncaster, which over the 80s expanded to become a protected Site of special Scientific Interest and one of South Yorkshire’s most beloved ‘green lungs’.

“Roger was especially involved in the development of Huxter Well Marsh on the reserve and the education centre at Potteric during the early 2000s. The Roger Mitchell hide at Huxter Well Marsh was named after him.”

Mike Winstanley, Regional Manager at Yorkshire Wildlife Trust said, “Roger was a beloved and charismatic leader whose perseverance and dedication to Potteric Carr for more than fifty years was instrumental in the creation and preservation of the nature reserve.

"His vision for what Potteric Carr could be, both in terms of size and ambition, significantly influenced the important part Potteric Carr now plays as a green urban oasis, which continues to expand.

"We will be forever grateful for his hard work and determination, and the legacy he leaves; he will be greatly missed.”

The reserve lies on the south western outskirts of Doncaster and is a mosaic of open water areas, grazing fields and woodland, attracting a vast array of wildlife and birdwatchers, walkers and environmentalists from across the country.

Mr Mitchell’s son Simon said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Roger Mitchell MBE. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be sorely missed.

The funeral for Mr Mitchell, who died on March 18, will take place on Friday 12 April at 12:20pm at Rose Hill Crematorium and afterwards at Potteric Carr Education Centre.

Added Simon: “It will celebrate the wonderful life Roger led and remember a kind, funny and passionate man who leaves a legacy of friendship and positive changes to wildlife conservation."

A JustGiving page to raise money for the World Land Trust has been set up in Mr Mitchell’s memory.

Organiser Alice Farley: “In loving memory of Roger, we are raising money for The World Land Trust (WLT), which was a charity close to his heart.

“Roger was a kind, funny and passionate man who leaves a legacy of friendship and positive changes to wildlife conservation. Throughout his life he strived to protect and conserve the natural world around him and so many areas have benefitted from his passion.”

Potteric Carr Nature Reserve was established in 1968 and now covers more than 580 acres.