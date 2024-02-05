Tributes pour in after death of 'true gentleman' Doncaster Tuby funfair king

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Terence Tuby, part of the Tuby family empire which has run fairgrounds in Doncaster and across Yorkshire for more than 150 years, died last week.

Mr Tuby, who lived in Mexborough, was a familiar face in the community, with friends describing him as “a legend" and a “true gentleman.”

The Prospect Tavern at Hoyland, where Mr Tuby was a regular, posted: “Condolences extended to Terence Tuby (aka Terry) of Tuby's fairground and attractions.”

Doncaster funfair king Terence Tuby, who has died. (Photo: Prospect Tavern Hoyland).

Another friend posted: “Rest in paradise Mr Tuby," while another added: “RIP what a lovely man.”

Another described him as a “true gentleman”

“RIP Terence, lovely guy always – you will be sadly missed by Mexborough folk and all who knew you," posted another.

Another wrote: “What a true gent he was. Will be sadly missed by many.”

While another pal shared: “Miss you my friend, a true gentleman – they broke the mould when you were born.”

Another wrote: “Totally heartbreaking – true gentleman and Mexborough legend.

While another friend shared: “So sad. The world is certainly going to be a darker place without you. Such a lovely guy.”

"This is really really sad news, bless him, RIP Mr Tuby,” wrote another.

